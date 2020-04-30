STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students of Different Arts Centre receive special kits 

Among the students visited was Kannan from Kulasekharam, the ambassador of Anuyathra project of the state government for differently-abled children.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor K Sreekumar and magician Gopinath Muthukad with students of the Different Arts Centre

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The differently-abled students of the Different Arts Centre jointly run by the city corporation and Magic Planet received a huge surprise when Mayor K Sreekumar and magician Gopinath Muthukad visited their houses, carrying kits with food and other essential products. They were all smiles as they received the guests. Their families are going through difficult times with the lockdown in place and the students are upset because they are unable to study at the Magic Planet. The duo visited four students and the corporation officials will deliver packages to the houses of all 100 students as part of the initiative. 

Among the students visited was Kannan from Kulasekharam, the ambassador of Anuyathra project of the state government for differently-abled children. As of now, Magic Planet is providing online classes. The students of Different Arts Centre also receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 each. Apart from magic, they are also taught dance, music, and acting at the centre.

“We were awaiting the results of a survey done by Icons, NISH and CDC about the impact the arts centre had on the students when the lockdown was announced. On May 1, the online classes will begin at an extensive level. The inauguration of these classes will be done by actor Mohanlal,” said Gopinath Muthukad.  Mayor Sreekumar said that the city corporation will continue to support the families of the students. The city corporation has also provided such kits to 100 palliative patients.

