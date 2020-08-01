STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
35 old age home inmates among 320 new cases

311 infected through local transmission, 114 recover; Valiyathura records most number of cases on the day

Published: 01st August 2020 04:27 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising concerns about Covid spread in large clusters, 35 people in an old age home in the Kochuthura Covid cluster in Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for the disease on Friday. As many as 320 people, including eight health care workers, tested positive on the day. The 35 cases in Shanti Bhavan old age home of the Missionaries of Charity are 27 inmates, six nuns and two workers. They were shifted to the General Hospital.

The increase in the number of Covid cases, despite imposing tight lockdown for almost three weeks in the affected regions in the district, is a major cause for worry. Among the fresh cases, 311 got infected through local transmission. The district also registered 114 recoveries on the day.The highest number of cases in the district on the day were reported from Valiyathura with 35 newly testing positive. Anchuthengu, Kadakkavoor, Mambally and Kunnumpuram follow close behind with 27 cases each. Poonthura-Manikyavilakom region reported 17 cases each while in Pulluvila, fresh cases were 14.

As many as 1,203 people were newly put under observation in the district. A total of 2,546 people are under hospital isolation and 13,920 people are under home quarantine. On Friday, 380 people were newly admitted to hospitals with symptoms and 268 patients were discharged. A total of 478 samples were sent for testing and 549 results were received on the day.

As many as 25 persons, who were in need of psychological support, called to the mental health helpline. The helpline reached out to 2,138 people and offered mental support. As many as 270 calls were received at the collectorate control room. A total of 1,044 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

