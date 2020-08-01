Capital tops with 320 new patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 1,310 persons were tested positive for Covid-19. These include 425 pending results of Thursday and Friday’s 885. Of the new patients, 320 are in Thiruvananthapuram, 132 in Ernakulam, 130 in Pathanamthitta, 124 in Wayanad, 89 in Kottayam, 84 in Kozhikode, 83 in Palakkad, 75 in Malappuram, 60 in Thrissur, 59 in Idukki, 53 in Kollam, 52 in Kasaragod, 35 in Alappuzha, and 14 in Kannur.

Three persons have succumbed to the disease. They include Baihikki, 59, Eliyamma, 85, both in Ernakulam, and Rukmini, 56, in Kollam taking the total to 73. Of the total cases 48 had come from foreign countries and 54 from other states. 1,162 persons contracted the disease through contact and 36 have unknown sources of infection.

Among the contact cases, 311 are in Thiruvananthapuram. Twenty health workers were also infected. They include eight in Thiruvananthapuram, five in Kannur, three in Kozhikode and one each in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Thrissur. A total of 864 persons recovered. 14 new hotspots were announced taking the total to 498.