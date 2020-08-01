STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Eid amid Covid, dull celebrations in Capital

Though the spirits are high and rituals in place, city residents give safety priority

Published: 01st August 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees offering Bakrid special prayer at Vayalali Mahallu Juma Masjid, Perambra in Kozhikode

Devotees offering Bakrid special prayer at Vayalali Mahallu Juma Masjid, Perambra in Kozhikode. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the pandemic looming over the state, people in the city celebrated Bakrid in a low-key manner. A few organisations and volunteers associated with different mosques ensured that the people who couldn't perform Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice, got the dressed meat delivered to them with safety precautions. 

Many organisations turned to alternative options anticipating restrictions. Arrangements for collective sacrifices had been made by various organisations. This time, the ritual sacrifices are being done in two ways. The first was the sacrifice being performed and delivering the dressed meat to various houses. The second was performing the same on behalf of donors and distributing the meat among the needy by volunteers. 

Nizam Saleem of Poonthura Puthanpally Muslim Jamath who arranged for collective sacrifices said: "We could manage to bring only 15 goats for the ritual sacrifice. Contrary to the general practice, we are delivering the dressed meat to houses. Although people are in misery owing to the pandemic, we considered delivering the meat to people residing near the mosque and helping those in financial crisis."  
While most mosques remain closed, some provided live coverage of the prayers through their respective YouTube channels and other social media platforms. 

"Unlike previous years, prayers were not conducted in the mosque owing to the decision taken by the community leaders. Everything was done as per protocol and people offered prayers from their homes," said M S Rafi, president of Paruthikuzhy Juma Masjid. 

"We have a complex near the mosque where we usually perform the sacrifice. Slaughtering and dressing of the meat will be done following the safety protocols by our team of 20 committee members. The dressed meat will then be packaged and delivered to people," said Rafi who has made arrangements for the ritual sacrifice to be held on Saturday. He also added that all the safety protocols such as wearing masks and gloves are being followed by the volunteers who will deliver the meat or distribute them to the needy. The complex will also be duly disinfected from time to time.  Even clothing stores were barely open since most people refused to step out due to the restrictions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp