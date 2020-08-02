STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Errors detected in KEAM answer key

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experts have pointed out errors in at least two questions in the Mathematics paper of the recently-held Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination.  The errors were detected after the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) published the provisional answer key. According to N Gopalakrishnan Nair, a faculty with a private mathematics academy, the errors were detected in question papers with B-2 code.

In Question No 81, which relates to the area enclosed by a curve, the correct answer is choice D. However, in the answer key, choice B is given as the right answer. In Question No 87 relating to the integrating factor a differential equation, none of the choices given has the right answer, Gopalakrishnan pointed out. 

However, the CEE’s office said a total of three errors have been detected in the Mathematics paper. Three questions in the Physics paper are also subject to further scrutiny. “These will be cross-verified by a panel of experts and the evaluation will be carried out after cancelling the question concerned altogether or after fixing the right choice, as the case may be,” said an official.

