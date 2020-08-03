COVID-19 curbs: Traders in Chalai, Palayam to stage protests for indefinite closure of businesses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traders in the Chalai and Palayam markets, who are part of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), have decided to stage protests on Tuesday against the indefinite closure of businesses in these markets as part of Covid-19 curbs.

Representatives from Chalai market will protest at Killipalam junction, while representatives in the Palayam market will stage the protest at the market itself. KVVES general secretary S S Manoj and district president K S Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the protests at Palayam and Killppalam, respectively, at 10.30 am.

The traders claimed that shops at the two markets were opened for business for a mere 25 days since March 25. KVVES also questioned the rationale behind announcing an entire ward as a containment zone when Covid cases are detected.