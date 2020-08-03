STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Evicted Dalit families to intensify protests at Attipra village office

After 7 Dalit families were evicted at Manvila in Kazhakoottam,  women, children and the elderly joined in the protest launched at the village office for having evicting them without issuing notice.

Published: 03rd August 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The families evicted by the Kazhakoottam police last Wednesday in compliance with a High Court order in a civil land dispute case have decided to intensify their protest at the Attipra village office here. After seven Dalit families were evicted at Manvila in Kazhakoottam,  women, children and the elderly joined in the protest launched at the village office for having evicting them without issuing a notice.

Seven temporary shelters erected on the 47 cents belonging to a private party, which won the lawsuit, were demolished last Wednesday. Attipra councillor Suni Chandran alleged the families were evicted by goons with the protection of the Kazhakoottam police. “We respect the HC order but the way these families, comprising children and elderly persons, were evicted is unacceptable. The order was executed at 5.30am when all of them were asleep. This is happening at a time when the authorities are requesting everyone to stay indoors. Even the SC has ruled that evictions shouldn’t be carried out in the wake of Covid-19. We have decided to carry on with the protest,” Suni said.

ACP R Anil Kumar, Cyber City, Kazhakoottam, said they were only executing the court order and alleged that people are trying to politicise the issue.“This is a 40-year-old land dispute and, unfortunately, the HC ordered against these families. As per records, these families are already evicted but they continued to stay there violating the court order,” he said.

According to the court order, the officer said, they had to provide police protection for eviction and submit a compliance report before the HC before July 31.“We did our duty,” Anil Kumar said.He claimed the eviction was carried out only after 7am, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated. When asked about the SC order restricting eviction drives amid the Covid scare, the officer said the HC issued the order to evict the families after the pandemic outbreak.

Thiruvananthapuram tahasildar S Rajashekaran said the government had no role in the eviction as it is a civil case.“No government department is involved in this case. However, we called them for discussion. A negotiation meeting chaired by the additional district magistrate was held at the collectorate. The private party involved is ready to give compensation to the families but, as far as we know, the evicted families haven’t accepted the offer. We hope the matter would be resolved soon,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kazhakoottam Dalit tvm protest
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp