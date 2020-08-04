13 large clusters add to Capital worries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health authorities on Monday identified 13 large clusters in district in a clear indication that coronavirus spread remains critical in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his daily press briefings, acknowledged trend of big clusters being formed in the district.

Poonthura, Pulluvila, Puthukurichi, Anchuthengu, Beemappally, Vizhinjam, Adimalathura, Pozhiyoor, Parassala, Perumathura, Poovar, Kulathur and Karode are the active large clusters. On Monday, 205 positive cases were detected along with 253 recoveries.

Perumbazhuthoor native Cleetus, 68, who died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, was added to the official list of mortalities on Monday.

Among the 205 cases, 58 were from the capital city. Majority among them belong to Pattom-Kunnukizhi region where over 80 people tested positive in the Bund Colony in recent days. On Monday, Pattom reported 20 cases while Kunnukuzhi saw three. If more positive cases are detected from this region, a fresh cluster could be formed in Pattom-Kunnukuzhi region soon.

Majority of cases reported today were from the clusters in Neyyar Dam, Pozhiyoor, Puthukurichi and Balaramapuram regions.As many as 1,208 people were put under observation in the district on Monday, while 2,719 people are under hospital isolation. There are 14,318 people under home quarantine.

On Monday, 224 people were admitted to hospitals with symptoms and 188 patients were discharged. Hospital authorities have dedicated more facilities at the MCH to fight Covid. The multi-speciality block has been converted for Covid care and all ICU beds will also be allocated to coronavirus patients.

Other patients under treatment in various departments in this block will be moved to the main building and the super-speciality block.