Another Anchuthengu native dies of coronavirus in Thiruvananthapuram

Paul Joseph (70) was under treatment in Govt Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram after testing positive for COVID-19.

Published: 04th August 2020 01:18 PM

A COVID-19 testing centre in Thiruvananthapuram

A COVID-19 testing centre in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A COVID-19 death was reported in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The deceased is Anchuthengu native Paul Joseph (70) who was under treatment in Govt Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram after testing positive for coronavirus.

He had a history of heart diseases. Paul Joseph's funeral will be held following COVID protocol.

Amalolbhav Clement (65), anoher Anchuthengu native who died on Friday at Govt Medical College tested positive on Monday. Another Jayanandan (55), a Kalliyoor native who also succumbed at the same hospital also tested positive late on Sunday. However, these two deaths did not make it to the state government list of deaths till late on Monday. 

TAGS
Kerala Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus deaths Thiruvananthapuram
