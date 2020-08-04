STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online mock NEET to be held on August 9

The National Board of Examination (NBE) on Sunday released the detailed schedule for the NEET on its official website.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The online mock National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the state will be conducted on Sunday. The three-hour mock test has been scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm.The mock test will be organised under the aegis of State Institute of Educational technology (SIET) Kerala of the General Education department.  The registration for the mock test will begin from Wednesday and the interested candidates can register at www.sietkerala.gov.in. The online registration will begin from 10am and will end on Saturday at 5pm.

According to B Aburaj, Director, SIET, the online mock test is a major step by the State Education Department during the time of pandemic. “We have readied the questions for the model or mock test for the candidates who are preparing to get admissions to the MBBS course. The mock test is only a beginning and there will be online coaching for NEET after the test. The winners of the mock test will also get prizes”, he said.

Earlier, the Centre has made clear that the NEET test will be conducted online in the future. Hence, the SIET in association with the Education Department has decided to conduct an online mock examination. The actual NEET examination is scheduled on September 13.

The National Board of Examination (NBE) on Sunday released the detailed schedule for the NEET on its official website. Meanwhile, a group of parents have written to the Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ demanding postponement of the examination to December due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. As per the group, it has received complaints from parents and students across the country over conducting the JEE Main and NEET 2020 in September amid the pandemic.

