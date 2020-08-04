STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Webinar on palliative care

A webinar on palliative care organised by Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Pallium India delved into a slew of critical issues relating to the topic.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A webinar on palliative care organised by Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Pallium India delved into a slew of critical issues relating to the topic. The online event, which was attended by a number of international experts, emphasised the vital role palliative care can play in building resilience. Speakers called for drawing the attention of the medical fraternity and public health stakeholders in the government to relieve the suffering of patients and their families who are affected by Covid-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) counts palliative care as one of the five essential components of comprehensive healthcare. Public health expert Harsh Sahni said, “It took a global pandemic to make us realise why palliative care should be integrated into healthcare.” 

