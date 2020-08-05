Corporation to take steps to save Karamana river

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The domestic water needs of the people in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limit is met through Karamana river. However, the waterbody is under severe threat of pollution, mainly in the form of sewage discharge. To save the river, the local self-government department (LSGD) has declared a slew of combative and supplementing measures to expedite the implementation of Karamana River Action Plan, which was proposed in 2019.

As per the plan, 8,150 families living near the banks of the river will be rehabilitated before March 2022 and the development of Karamana basin will be completed before March 2023. “It was found that the decline in quality of water in the river was due to improper disposal of sewage, sullage and solid waste generated in the city. The sewer pipeline issue was another reason.

Agencies like the corporation, Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the irrigation department can change this situation,” said an LSGD official.Principal Secretary (Urban) Bishwanath Sinha, in a directive to the corporation secretary and respective heads of KWA and the irrigation department, set a timeline for implementing the pollution control measures in the river. The corporation has been instructed to set up a slaughterhouse and poultry waste sanitation facility.