Child Welfare Council to hold short film contest for students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Council for Child Welfare is organising a short film competition for school students across the state. The theme of the short film contest is based on how to get through the global pandemic and motivate others.

“The competition is inspired from the punchline coined by Malappuram-based nine-year old Muhammed Fayas in his instructional video, ‘Chelolthe ready aakum, chelolthe ready avilla (Some may get it right, some may not) which went viral on social media.

The short film should be motivating and convey the message of how to fight against the pandemic,” said Shiju Khan J S, general secretary, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. High school and higher secondary students from various schools across the state are eligible to participate.

The films should be in Malayalam with a running time of under 10 minutes. Three best entries will be shortlisted by a special jury. Winners will be awarded cash prizes along with certificates. Entries can be submitted to childwelfarekerala@gmail.com before September 5. For more details, contact 0471-2324939, 2324932, 9847464613.