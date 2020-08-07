106 more test positive in hotspot Anchuthengu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The situation in Anchuthengu turned more critical as 106 of the 370 people tested on Thursday were confirmed to have Covid-19. The tests were done in six centres in the panchayat. Among the new patients, a large number of them are from Anchuthengu Junction, Mannakkulamand

Mambally wards. In Anchuthengu Junction and Mannakkulam, 23 of the 78 persons tested in one centre and 36 of the 100 people tested in another centre were found to be infected. In Mambally, 22 of the 68 persons tested were positive. More tests will be done there on Friday. Among those who tested positive, two are employees of Anchuthengu panchayat. Many officials in the local body are now under self-isolation. The results are expected to be announced by the state government on Friday.

“Contrary to the pattern witnessed in the past few days, more people turned up for tests on Thursday. Some had to return without being tested and they will be tested on Friday. Five people including four pregnant patients and one elderly patient, were shifted to the hospital. The others were admitted in the First-Line Treatment Centres. Some have mild symptoms like fever and headache,” said Yesudasan Stephen, vice-president of Achuthengu panchayat.

Meanwhile, 219 fresh cases and a death were confirmed by the state government in the district. Among them, a surge in cases was identified in Kuttichal, Poundukadavu, Beemapally, Mariyapuram and Vellarada. Of the new patients announced by the state government, 210 were infected through local transmission. They include seven health workers and a lottery seller. The district also reported 137 recoveries during the day. One case was confirmed by the state government as Covid death. The deceased is Silva Adimai, 63.As many as 1,155 new people were put under observation in the district during the day.

Chalai market opened

The Chalai market has been reopened as per the regulations of the district administration. Vegetable and wholsesale cereal markets will function till 11 am. All other shops will remain open on alternate days between 1 pm and 7 pm. Traders and workers from containment zones are denied entry into the market. Traffic will be controlled by the police.

Unconfirmed death

Dasan, 70, of Karakulam tested positive for Covid post death. The patient died at the Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The death was not added in the official list of the state government on Thursday.

Lockdown extended in coastal region

The lockdown in the coastal region in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended till August 16. The lockdown was implemented by classifying the coastal regions as three zones -- Edava to Perumathura, Perumathura to Vizhinjam, Vizhinjam to Pozhiyoor. In these regions, relaxations in fishing will be applicable. Scheduled banks can function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with 50 per cent staff. Akshaya centres are also allowed to function from 9am to 1pm.

Containment zones

Mundukonam and Ponneduthakkuzhi in Poovachal panchayat, Idinjar in Peringammala panchayat, Malayamadom in Kilimanoor panchayat and the office ward of Kalliyoor grama panchayat have been declared containment zones in the district. Manthikkulam, Thachancode, Paruthippally and Pezhummodu wards of Kuttichal grama panchayat have been declared containment zones.