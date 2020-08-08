Cremation held, Judy Ignatius can rest in peace

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The funeral of Judy Ignatius, 68, who had died of Covid late on Tuesday, was held at Attingal crematorium on Friday. M Pradeep, chairperson, Attingal municipality, led the team that undertook the task following massive protests from locals. The chairperson took up the responsibility after the crematorium employees refused to undertake the cremation. Her body had been kept in the Medical College mortuary for four days. The local body proceeded with the cremation after securing an order from the revenue department.

The decision to cremate Judy’s body in Attingal was made after Thiruvananthapuram corporation objected to cremating bodies from panchayat limits at the Santhikavadam crematorium in Thycaud.In Judy’s native Anchuthengu, burying the body as per WHO regulations was not possible. This prompted Anchuthengu planchayat to request the help of Attingal municipality. Since her death, the prospect of her cremation had left officials in a dilemma till Attingal municipality agreed to do it. However, when the body was brought to the Attingal crematorium, locals protested here by stopping the ambulance.The municipality, police and revenue department officials held talks with the protestors following which the situation eased.