STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cremation held, Judy Ignatius can rest in peace

The municipality, police and revenue department officials held talks with the protestors following which the situation eased.

Published: 08th August 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The funeral of Judy Ignatius, 68, who had died of Covid late on Tuesday, was held at Attingal crematorium on Friday. M Pradeep, chairperson, Attingal municipality,  led the team that undertook the task following massive protests from locals. The chairperson took up the responsibility after the crematorium employees refused to undertake the cremation. Her body had been kept in the Medical College mortuary for four days. The local body proceeded with the cremation after securing an order from the revenue department.

The decision to cremate Judy’s body in Attingal was made after Thiruvananthapuram corporation  objected to cremating bodies from panchayat limits at the Santhikavadam crematorium in Thycaud.In Judy’s native Anchuthengu, burying the body as per WHO regulations was not possible. This prompted Anchuthengu planchayat to request the help of Attingal municipality. Since her death, the prospect of her cremation had left officials in a dilemma till Attingal municipality agreed to do it. However, when the body was brought to the Attingal crematorium, locals protested here by stopping the ambulance.The municipality, police and revenue department officials held talks with the protestors following which the situation eased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 death
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp