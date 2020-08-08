‘Recycle Kerala’: DYFI collects over Rs 10 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major fillip to the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, the DYFI has collected `10.95 crore through a novel sub-campaign titled ‘Recycle Kerala’. The amount collected has been transferred to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, said DYFI state secretary A A Rahim.

To bring in requisite funds for Rebuild Kerala, DYFI – the youth wing of CPM – had launched a campaign to collect recyclable waste material from homes and public places. 6.5 tonnes of plastic waste was removed from water bodies across the state. The workers took part in pre-monsoon cleaning to collect contributions.

DYFI also floated a parallel campaign titled ‘Lock Arts’, where professional artists as well as hobbyists can donate miscellaneous art works which will be put up for auctioning, the proceeds of which will go to the campaign.