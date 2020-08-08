Rough weather keeps fishermen on the shore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weather played spoilsport to fishing activities which was slated to begin on Friday after roughly one-and-a-half months. Rough sea accompanied by strong winds and weather warning from coastal police dissuaded fishermen from venturing into the sea. With the warning against going into the sea till August 9 they have lost all hope of utilising the remaining part of the fishing season. “We have already lost the crucial months of June and July to the lockdown. The fishermen are desperate to earn a living,” said general secretary of Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation Jackson Pollayil.

According to him, several traditional fishermen often disregard the weather warning in order to eke out a living. But this time the closure of major harbours that fall in containment zone came as a blow to them as they could not take their boats in the rough sea from other locations. Fishing activities were about to start on August 5. But it was later postponed due to bad weather and Covid-19 pandemic.