STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rough weather keeps fishermen on the shore

According to him, several traditional fishermen often disregard the weather warning in order to eke out a living.

Published: 08th August 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weather played spoilsport to fishing activities which was slated to begin on Friday after roughly one-and-a-half months. Rough sea accompanied by strong winds and weather warning from coastal police dissuaded fishermen from venturing into the sea. With the warning against going into the sea till August 9 they have lost all hope of utilising the remaining part of the fishing season. “We have already lost the crucial months of June and July to the lockdown. The fishermen are desperate to earn a living,” said general secretary of Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation Jackson Pollayil.

According to him, several traditional fishermen often disregard the weather warning in order to eke out a living. But this time the closure of major harbours that fall in containment zone came as a blow to them as they could not take their boats in the rough sea from other locations. Fishing activities were about to start on August 5. But it was later postponed due to bad weather and Covid-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fishermen Heavy rainfall Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp