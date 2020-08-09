STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fishers take on patients, staffers at Pullivila CFLTC; no arrests made

Cases were registered against all the assailants, however no arrests were made, the police said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tense situation prevailed at Pulluvila on Saturday after members of the fisher community barged into a Covid First Line Treatment Centre here and attacked patients in a bid to protest the ongoing triple lockdown in the region. The group of 30-odd people also clamoured for the shutting down of the centre.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm, in which the group hurled verbal abuse at healthcare staffers and tried to manhandle patients, which included women. Additionally, the medical equipment at the centre was vandalised during the row.  

The Kanjiramkulam police reached the centre and averted further crisis. Cases were registered against all the assailants, however no arrests were made, the police said.

Cases were charged under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty); IPC 147 and 148 (Rioting) of the Indian Penal Code; and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, for destroying public property.

According to police, the incident follows another event from Friday where a few assailants had attempted an attack on police personnel as the the former were not allowed to leave the containment zone.

CM appeals to exercise restraint
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the public should refrain from resorting to violent activities at treatment facilities. He also appealed to the residents to exercise strict restraint. “Public conscience needs to be upheld in this hour. It is the time to contain the disease by staying united,” he said while addressing reporters on the Pulluvila incident.

