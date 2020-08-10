STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
96% of new coronavirus cases in Thiruvananthapuram due to local contact

The alarming dominance of local contact cases indicates the grave situation the district is in.

Published: 10th August 2020 04:01 AM

Despite Thiruvananthapuram Corporation opening a camp for homeless people in the wake of the pandemic, many people continue to live in streets. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 situation in the capital continues to be worrying with 281 of the 292 new cases on Sunday contracting the infection through local transmission. The sources of infection of 40 patients are unknown.

Intervening in the attack on health workers at Pulluvila, District Collector Navjot Khosa directed the police to ensure that strict action was taken against the culprits. The collector also asked police to make sure no such incident takes place in future. A group of fishermen had recently barged into a COVID care centre and attacked patients.

The collector entrusted an officer with listening to the plights of Pulluvila residents The alarming dominance of local contact cases indicates the grave situation the district is in. On Sunday, 899 more people were placed under surveillance.

