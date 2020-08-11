STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Finger pulse oximeters must for patients under home treatment

An advisory issued by the health department strongly recommends the use of finger pulse oximeters for Covid-19 patients undergoing home treatment.

Published: 11th August 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Oximeter

Image for representational purpose only.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An advisory issued by the health department strongly recommends the use of finger pulse oximeters for Covid-19 patients undergoing home treatment. According to the authorities, patients who opt for home care should procure the device which costs around Rs 2,000. Patients who have a basic knowledge on how to use the pulse oximeter would be granted home treatment.

“The state government will not be able to sponsor the device for all patients under home care. Daily self-monitoring of oxygen saturation is a must, it would be feasible with the finger pluse oximeter. The patient will have to monitor the oxygen level and maintain a note of daily symptoms and report the same to the health authorities everyday.

The local health officials will be maintaining a daily report of patients,” said an official. The patient will receive daily telephonic calls from the health authorities to enquire about his or her condition. “The doctors will be constantly checking on the patient. He or she will be immediately shifted to the hospital if symptoms develop. There are chances that the condition of the patient could worsen all of a sudden,” said the official.

How to use the finger pulse oximeter?
The patient must rest by sitting for at least five minutes before using the device. The oximeter can be clipped onto any one of the fingers preferably the index finger to gauge vitals signs of the body. Health officials should be contacted immediately if the oxygen saturation value is less than or equal to 94 per cent or the pulse rate is more than 90 beats per minute while at rest.

Self-care practices to be followed 
Balanced diet
Adequate warm water and fluids
Sufficient rest and sleep for about 7-8 hours in the night

Other red flags
Altered sensorium
Breathlessness
Chest pain
Drowsiness
Haemoptysis (coughing of blood)
Excessive 
fatiguability
Palpitation

Symptoms to watch for  
Fever
Cough
Fatigue
Anorexia
Shortness of breath
Bluish lips or nose
Muscle pain
Sore throat
Loss of smell or taste
Diarrhoea
Nausea
Vomiting

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp