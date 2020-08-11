STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fishers protest in Anchuthengu, demand lifting of lockdown curbs

Protesters moved to the panchayat office and then to the local church before the situation calmed down.

Published: 11th August 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 03:02 PM

Fishermen, Thiruvananathapuram

Fishermen belonging to Vizhinjam getting ready to leave for the deep sea. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisherfolk came out protesting against lockdown restrictions in Anchuthengu on Monday after  the police allegedly used force to stop fish sales in the local market due to crowding. Things escalated quickly and over 100 people assembled there, demanding the lifting of lockdown restrictions and stopping of Covid tests in the area.

“There is a misunderstanding among the people that everyone with minor fever is being moved to Covid care centres,” said Anchuthengu panchayat vice-president Yesudasan Stephen.“They don’t trust the tests as most people are asymptomatic. The restriction imposed on fishing is also an issue. The nearest banking facility and Akshaya centre are in Kadakkavoor. That some people are harassed by the police is also a reason for the sudden upheaval.”

Protesters moved to the panchayat office and then to the local church before the situation calmed down. Subsequently, the district administration relaxed the restrictions on fishing a little.“We will continue to test more people. This is important to identify as many patients as possible. Tests will be conducted at three centres on Tuesday,” said Yesudasan.

An official with the district administration said the protest is a source of concern as over 100 people assembled in the market.“With such severe local spread, we need to be very careful in the coming days,” he said.

