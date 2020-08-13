10 new ‘Ambedkar villages’ launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid pandemic has had no adverse impact on the works relating to the comprehensive development of Scheduled Caste colonies in the state under the government’s ‘Ambedkar Gramam’ project. Ten new Ambedkar villages, where development works have been completed, were inaugurated in virtual mode by SC/ST and Backward Classes Welfare Minister A K Balan on Wednesday. The project aims at improving the basic infrastructure of SC colonies.

The newly-developed SC colonies are located at: Valiyaprambu in Vengara, Thamaravallachal in Ollur, Pallipuram Lakshamveedu colony in Vypeen, Erampuram in Kothamangalam, Nedumala in Perumbavoor, Kinattinmood and Thamarakkudy in Kottarakkara, Ambayathodu in Koyilandi and Panambazhakkad in Alathur. A drinking water project was inaugurated at Koyamkulam in Tirurangadi as well.

Though the previous UDF government undertook development works of 207 colonies, the present LDF government had to complete 164 of these. During the tenure of the present government, as many as 273 new colonies were selected under the ‘Ambedkar Gramam’ project. While 24 colonies have received infrastructure boost, the work on 249 colonies are going on at a fast pace, a government source said.