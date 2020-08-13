STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bandicoot 2.0 to the rescue of sanitation workers

Sunil, a contract sanitation worker with Kerala Water Authority (KWA), says his job has become easier and risk-free.

Published: 13th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Manhole-cleaning robot Bandicoot.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sunil, a contract sanitation worker with Kerala Water Authority (KWA), says his job has become easier and risk-free. Previously, Sunil had to go into manholes and sewer lines every day to clean and unclog them, thereby exposing himself to all kinds of hazardous wastes. But now, he has the assistance of a robot. Similarly, Murugan, another sanitation worker with the KWA, is relieved that he doesn’t have to go inside the manholes, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Bandicoot, a robot by Genrobotics startup deployed by KWA, has come to the rescue of sanitation workers and has made sewage cleaning human intervention free.

“Sanitation workers are highly exposed to different kinds of hazardous waste which also includes biomedical waste such as used gloves and masks. We had received information that there was a 70 per cent increase in waste after the Covid-19 outbreak. Therefore, we considered deploying the robot,” said Arun George, co-founder of Genrobotics. He also added that a recent Metrowater test conducted by a team of experts in Chennai detected Covid-19 RNA in sewage water samples.“As per the requirements, the robots are being used for cleaning manholes and sewer lines in and around Thiruvananthapuram. It cleans up to 10 manholes a day,” said Arun.

How Bandicoot 2.0 works
The latest version, ‘Bandicoot 2.0’, which was launched in 2018 is being efficiently used by KWA to clean manholes that have been clogged by domestic and hazardous wastes. Bandicoot 2.0 is a user-friendly model which lifts the heavy manhole cover, scoops out solid waste and empties it into a bucket without any human intervention. “We have trained sanitation workers to operate the robot so that their jobs are retained and their safety is also uncompromised,” said Vimal G, another co-founder.

Genrobotics Medical
Genrobotics is currently providing service to more than 10 states. A new division, ‘Genrobotics Medical’, has been added to the startup to introduce robotics in the medical field. “Rehabilitation robots have been considered to complement conventional therapy in clinics and are being widely used in many countries. However, as it is expensive, we are planning to make economical rehabilitation robots which can be used in hospitals for therapy purposes in our country. These robots will also be helpful during pandemics,” said Vimal. The team members said that they have already started procuring resources and will launch the prototype soon. 

The Machine
Bandicoot 2.0 can clean any type of sewer manholes
It has two major units – a standing unit and robotic drone unit
Bandicoot 2.0 can check the release of poisonous gases inside the manhole

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bandicoot 2.0 sanitation workers
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp