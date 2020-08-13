EIA notification violates Constitution, says UDF; Behanan writes to PM 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the constitutional violations in the Union Ministry of Forest and Climate Change’s (MoEF & CC) draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020. So far, Congress leaders who had raised the issue had highlighted mostly the environmental hazards and this is the first time a Congress leader has highlighted the constitutional violations.

In a comprehensive five-page letter to the Prime Minister, Benny Behanan highlighted that the EIA draft notification will destroy the environment rather than protect it. He informed that the draft notification contradicts the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act 1986. Chapter II of the Act related to general powers of the Central Government states that the Centre has the power to take measures to protect and improve the environment.

Since the notification of 2020 contradicts the ‘Objects and Reasons of the Environment (Protection) Act -1986,’ it will be null and void.“Also, the draft is against all international covenants signed by India. The notification has bypassed not only the legislature, but also the base Act enacted by Parliament,” said Benny Behanan.

