Two key projects of SCTL take off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even amid the pandemic crisis, key development projects of the state capital are slowly gaining momentum. The construction work of two projects under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) – multi-level car parking at Thampanoor and redevelopment of Ponnara Sreedhar Park – kicked off recently.Mayor K Sreekumar laid the foundation stone of both these projects. The multi-level parking, which is estimated to cost `22.903 crore, is coming up at the corporation-owned lane opposite Thampanoor Railway Station.

The plan is to construct a four-storey parking facility that would accommodate over 22 cars and 400 bikes. The facility will also have EV charging facility and 24x7 CCTV surveillance.The renovation project planned at the Ponnara Sreedharan Park is expected to cost around `1.1 crore. Landscaping, shifting of the existing statue to a higher pedestal, construction of a stage to conduct meetings are some of the work planned at the park.