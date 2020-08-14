COVID-19 lockdown lifted in Thiruvananthapuram 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city has been withdrawn effective from early on Saturday. With this, all shops can function from 7 am to 7 pm.

The bars and beer parlours in the city will now open for takeaway while the government, private offices, and other financial establishments can function with 50 percent staff.

Gyms, markets including the fish markets, malls, hypermarkets, hotels beauty parlour and barber shops can now open adhering COVID protocol.

While restaurants and cafes can be opened, only takeaway is permitted.

However, they can function till 9 pm. Home delivery is also allowed till 9 pm.

All games and sports activities are also permitted by adhering to COVID protocols.

While offices have been asked to form a queue system using tokens to provide services, meetings should all be conducted through online platforms.