Mountain Landscape: ‘Give report in 10 days’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-level project report for Mountain Landscape project should be submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests within 10 days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed. Speaking at a review meeting of the project, the chief minister said urgent steps should be taken to avoid the lapse of the `35 crore grant from the United Nations Development Programme given through the Centre.

The follow-up action should be taken by the state Forest department and Haritha Keralam Mission. He also directed the Chief Secretary to complete the project in a time-bound manner.

The Mountain Landscape Project is being implemented by the UNDP to ensure biodiversity conservation and livelihood for the locals. The project is being implemented in the Munnar region. The project was initiated in 2014 but was put on hold in 2015.