Relief for people. after 39 days, lockdown lifted in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city has been withdrawn effective from Saturday after 39 days. With this, all shops can function from 7am to 7pm. Bars and beer parlours in the city will now open offering takeaway services while government and private offices and financial establishments can function with 50 per cent staff.

The lifting of the lockdown, which came into effect as a triple lockdown initially on July 6, comes amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in the district and within the city limits. While 113 new cases were reported from the city limits on Friday, the number was 152 on Thursday. However, the majority of the cases in the city limits were reported from the Poojapura Central Jail and certain clusters.

According to the new decision, gyms, markets including fish markets, malls, hypermarkets, hotels, beauty parlours and barber shops can now open adhering to the Covid protocol. While restaurants and cafes can be opened, only takeaway is permitted. However, they can function till 9pm. Home delivery is also allowed till 9pm.

Meanwhile, emergency government services are allowed to call to work more than 50 per cent staff if necessary.All games and sports activities are also permitted by adhering to Covid protocol. While offices have been asked to form a queue system using tokens to provide services, meetings should be held through online platforms. Educational institutions in the city including tuition centres will remain closed. Auditoriums, halls, theatres, swimming pools and entertainment parks will remain closed.

Large gatherings including social, religious, political, entertainment and academic functions are not allowed.In the order, issued by District Collector Navjot Khosa, the district administration urged those above 60 years, children below the age of 10, pregnant women and people with comorbidities to stay at home unless there is any health emergency.