Resume normal classes utilising benefits of e-classroom: KU expert panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An expert committee from Kerala University has recommended the resumption of normal classes in small batches by adhering to the Covid-19 protocol, once the present situation improves. The committee, chaired by pro vice-chancellor P P Ajayakumar, was tasked by the Syndicate to study university education during and post Covid. The panel noted that ‘face-toface’ learning can be resumed while retaining the benefits of the virtual classroom system.

The panel’s report was approved by the Syndicate on Friday. It also recommended that while classes for each semester can be conducted as per the academic calendar, the schedule of examinations could vary. The exams can be conducted after the pandemic situation improves. In the steps to be adopted once the pandemic situation improves, the panel has recommended introducing a learning management system (LMS), which will manage e-resources and teaching materials, share databases and other web-based activities. A repository of video lessons called ‘KU Pathashala’ has also been proposed. Under KU Pathashala, 30-minute videos lessons will be prepared and uploaded for students. Theatre classrooms will be set up to facilitate live streaming of classes.

RECOMMENDATIONS

 Set up research directorate and appoint full-time director.

A full-fledged research portal to automate all processes related to research, ie; from enrolment to

awarding of degree.

Introduce ‘Project Challenge’ to boost research output.Application for project funding by faculty to be made mandatory.