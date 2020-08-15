STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shop from home: Farmy to let public buy groceries at their doorsteps

Farmy ensures that fresh fruits and organic vegetables reach customers, especially those living in apartment complexes.

Fariq and Previn with Farmy, the travelling vegetable and fruit market

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The raging Covid-19 pandemic has made stepping out of houses, even for grocery shopping, a risky affair for all. But help is on its way. From Tuesday, techiesturned- entrepreneurs Fariq Noushad and Previn Jacob, both aged 27, will officially roll out ‘Farmy’, their initiative that aims to take essential vegetables and fruits to residents in the capital in a customised truck, thereby saving them the hassle of visiting markets and shops and risk exposure to the virus.

Farmy ensures that fresh fruits and organic vegetables reach customers, especially those living in apartment complexes. Though Mayor K Sreekumar flagged off the initiative last week, the sales will officially start from Tuesday in adherence to social distancing norms and Covid protocol. At present, the duo is focusing on various apartments at Kowdiar and Ambalamukku and has already held talks with the secretaries concerned. Farmy is different from other online vegetable vendors and delivery platforms in that it is a “travel vegetable and fruit market” which reaches the customers’ place in a preferred time slot.

Hence, people can pick, choose and buy what they want right from their doorsteps. The truck also has sanitisers installed for use. “Our team will be equipped with gloves, masks and face shields. Once the residents are satisfied with the initial trials, they will have an option to place orders online at www.thefarmy. in before 10 pm everyday. The items ordered will reach them the next day with their flat number labelled on the order, thereby ensuring contactless delivery,” said Fariq. Fariq and Previn said they came up with the idea of starting the venture following high demand from people living in highrises after triple lockdown was declared in the city.

“Many people, especially the elderly, could not go to the market owing to the rise in Covid spread. Several online delivery platforms were also not operating. So, we thought of supplying fresh vegetables and fruits at people’s doorsteps by letting them pick and choose from the display unit in the truck,” Fariq said.

Fariq is a native of Sreekanteswaram while Previn hails from Peroorkada. They were earlier working in an IT software startup in Rwanda, East Africa for two years. Later, they returned home and developed an ecofriendly product brand named Greenikk, that works towards finding organic alternatives for plastic. Greenikk has won several awards.

