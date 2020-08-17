Crime Branch starts probe on death of a man in police station in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A person, who was taken to police station on the suspicion of stealing mobile phone, was found hanging in the toilet of Fort Police Station on Sunday night.

Ansari, a 38-year-old resident of Karimadom, was taken to the police station after locals at East Fort complained that he had stolen mobile phone.

As per the police, he was taken to the station by evening and was kept in the Child Friendly Janamaithry police centre. Since the complainant had not approached the police, no case was registered against Ansari.

By 10.30 pm, Ansari went to the toilet and when he failed to return on time, the police checked inside and found him hanging from the dhothi he was wearing.

The senior officials rushed to the station and shifted the body to the Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the District Crime Branch has started a probe into the incident. Assistant Commissioner M R Zulfikkar visited the police station and collected evidences. The preliminary examination has revealed that the Station Diary did not have mention of Ansari's detention and this can be construed as a serious lapse from the part of the Station House Officer.