STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

13 large Covid clusters add to Thiruvananthapuram district’s concern

With 13 large Covid clusters across Thiruvananthapuram, the district is one of the worst hit by the pandemic in the state.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 13 large Covid clusters across Thiruvananthapuram, the district is one of the worst hit by the pandemic in the state. While the number of fresh cases has gone down in some of them, clusters like Anchuthengu and Parassala continue to report a high number everyday. From misinformation to difficulties in stopping the unauthorised inter-state travel, the reasons for the cluster formation and subsequent spike are aplenty.

The other large clusters are Poonthura, Pulluvila, Puthukurichi, Beemappally, Vizhinjam, Adimalathura, Pozhiyoor, Perumathura, Poovar, Kulathur and Karode. The latest large cluster has formed at Poojapura Central Jail. All 975 prisoners in the prison were tested and 470 were found to be infected including the first patient, a 71-year-old prisoner, who died. Among the 274 staff, 144 were tested and nine of them including a doctor tested positive. 

The other major cluster formation is in Parassala. In fact, the entire Kerala-Tamil Nadu border stretching from Vellarada region to Pozhiyoor has reported massive numbers. In Parassala region, Puthuval, Neyyar Dam region, Parasuvaikkal, Udiyankulangara, Amaravila and Chenkal have reported many cases with unknown sources of infection. 

“People crossing the borders through small byroads and then mingling with others are a major reason for the Covid spread here. Though the police barricaded many roads on the stretch, there are too many to shut down,” said a health department official in Parassala. Anchuthengu in the coastal region is the other major cluster. Here, in the 2,696 tests done, 698 people tested positive. Of them, 300 are active cases and they are currently lodged at various Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs). The district administration is facing a crucial issue here with public protesting against the declaration of containment zones and demanding its lifting. They have also refused to undergo tests in many places. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Covid clusters COVID 19
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp