STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Complacency led to Thiruvananthapuram’s Covid-19 situation, say experts

They point out public’s reluctance to follow guidelines despite the lockdown, people attending family functions in shifts to hoodwink authorities as instances

Published: 18th August 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

With just two weeks for Onam, Chalai market, one of the major wholesale markets in Thiruvananthapuram, is abuzz with activity. Despite an increase in Covid cases in the city, the market has been witne

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Can complacency lead to the rapid surge of a pandemic? There will be no better example for this than the capital district where laxity played a role in the flare-up of Covid-19 cases, according to experts. The district, where the increase in the number of new cases was slow at one stage, registered a rapid rise since July 1. The district also grabbed national attention on July 17 as community transmission was confirmed in two of its coastal wards — Poonthura and Pulluvila. It was for the first time that a state had confirmed community transmission of Covid-19. 

At present, the district is in the top slot for having the most number of Covid positive cases, active cases, contact transmission cases and Covid deaths in the state.“For Thiruvananthapuram, the situation has gone from bad to worse of late. Its test positivity rate is above five per cent. The district is also expected to deal with a high burden of Covid-19 caseload. Nearly everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” said a member of the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. 
At the same time, officials of the District Medical Office said the complacency of the public should be blamed for the worsening Covid-19 situation in Thiruvananthapuram. 

“The lockdown was intended to reduce infection transmission. But the people’s response to it was not that satisfactory. Crowding was witnessed at shops, market places and other institutions in that period. Social distancing and proper wearing of facemasks were also not followed. All these contributed to contact transmission and cases with unknown sources of infection,” said a DMO official. 

On being asked what had gone wrong in the coastal areas, the official said the fisher community didn’t take the warning seriously and the result was the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The first signs of infection transmission getting out of control became visible in the corporation limits. The entire corporation area was first brought under triple lockdown for a week on July 5. Though it was extended twice, it turned out that the containment measures didn’t produce the desired effect as new cases, especially contact transmission cases, spiralled unabated. 

On July 28, it was decided to continue the lockdown for an indefinite period, which was lifted only on August 14.According to Dr Anup Warrier, head of infectious diseases and infection control, Aster DM Healthcare, the high number of local transmission cases shows that the lockdown did not have the intended effect.At the same time, District Medical Officer K S Shinu said, “There is still time left for the district to recoup. But for that, the wholehearted support of the people is needed. They should understand that the restrictions like lockdown are for their benefit and they should adhere to the same without any lapse.” 

Meanwhile, the officer also added that at some places, people try to hoodwink the authorities concerned and conduct marriages and funerals by flouting the regulations. “I would say some of the clusters were formed in the district as a result of marriage and ceremonies associated with death. While only 50 persons are allowed to attend a marriage function and 20 a death ceremony, it was observed that people attended such functions in shifts. Thus, instead of altogether 50 people attending a marriage function, six or eight shifts of 50 people each attended the function,” said Shinu. 

What’s ahead for the district? 
According to experts, with restrictions getting lifted, people should become more cautious. Adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing should have to be followed religiously. “What the district had shown is that even the slightest complacency could prove disastrous. In the city and rural limits, coastal areas and tribal hamlets, the infection transmission is progressing rather at a steady pace. For some more days, the peak will continue. After that, if people follow the preventive and control measures, a plateau could be expected,” said a member of the Covid-19 state expert committee. When the chief minister was asked at his media briefing as to when the situation in Thiruvananthapuram could be brought under control, he said, “Having situation under control is the key. Once we lose control over the situation, returning to the normal might take its own time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp