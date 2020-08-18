STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Land takeover makes going tough for highway projects

Work of 12 reaches in hill highway yet to take off due to denial of nod from forest dept; fishermen refuse to part with their land

Published: 18th August 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said the delay in land acquisition has hit the mega projects of coastal highway and hill highway. The work of 12 reaches in the hill highway is yet to take off due to the denial of permission from the Forest department while the fishermen refused to part their land for road development.“The forest department did not give permission for construction even after the cabinet approved the alignment,” said the minister. 

He hinted at changing the alignment of hill highway to avoid the locations where permissions were denied. Out of the 40 reaches in the project seven reaches did not have the 12-metre width required. The work of 21 reaches has started at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur and Kasaragod.  According to the minister, more discussions needed to be done to convince the fishermen to give their land for highway development. 

“The fishermen are not keen to part with their land despite the attractive compensation offered. It may be because they do not have much land,” said Sudhakaran. He said the 650-kilometre coastal road is being developed at an approximate cost of `6,500 crore. Both the projects would cost `10,000 crore.

Scrap contracts 
Citing lapses from the contractors, the PWD minister said he had demanded the cancellation of contract awarded to carry out Kuthiran tunnel in Thrissur, Kozhikode bypass and Paliyekara toll. “The state government is extremely unhappy with the delay by contractors hired by the National Highways Authority of India.

I’ve written to Minister for Road Transport and Highways to scrap the contract,” said Sudhakaran. He blamed the delay by central agencies in development of national highway and Alappuzha bypass. The statehas decided to utilise the expertise of defence engineers for rebuilding Shanghumugham road destroyed in sea erosion. The department will rebuild the 240-m road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp