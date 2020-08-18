Spotlight back on Athirappilly power project?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has clarified that schemes that the state needs will not be abandoned as the emphasis will be on development. The statement is assumed to be a veiled support to the controversial Athirappilly power project that was opposed by LDF allies.The Chief Minister was speaking in a video conference while inaugurating KSEB’s 13 substations and the work towards the Thalassery 220 KV substation.

It should be recalled that Kanam Rajendran, state secretary of Left coalition partner CPI, had already made it clear that the Athirappilly project is nowhere on the LDF agenda. Pinarayi’s revelation on Monday is in contradiction to what the CPI and M M Mani, the power minister, had earlier claimed. Mani had earlier said that the controversial Athirappilly project will be implemented only after reaching a consensus within the LDF.