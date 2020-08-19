STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parassala sees major Covid spike

489 fresh cases in captial dist, of which 10 are health workers; 2 deaths recorded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported 489 fresh cases, including two deaths, on Tuesday. A total of 102 cases , 19 in Kalady alone, followed by Kottapuram in Vizhinjam  which saw 11 cases.  Outside the city limits, Parassala region continued to report a spike with 25 cases.  While Parassala panchayat alone reported 13 fresh cases, 12 persons were infected in the nearby Parassuvaikkal panchayat. Among those who tested positive in the district are 10 health workers. Two deceased are Kollapuram native Vijaya, 32, and Sreekaryam native Sathyan, 54. Anchuthengu, Karakkonam and Ottasekharamangalam too reported fresh spikes.

The district also reported 310 recoveries on the day.  As of Tuesday 2,860 people are under hospital isolation.  While Kunnathukal panchayat was removed from containment zone list, one ward in Kizhuvilam panchayat and two wards in Chemmaruthi panchayat were added to the list.

Onam in the time of pandemic
T’Puram: In view of the upcoming Onam festivities, the district administration has issued directives to the public to avoid crowding at shops and public places, even as there is no let-up in Covid-19 cases in the district. With the festival just two weeks away, shopping centres are witnessing large crowds, prompting the authorities to impose restrictions. 

