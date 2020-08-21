STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kudumbashree to set up vegetable kiosks in urban areas 

The estimated cost of the project of setting up the vegetable kiosks is `3 crore 

Published: 21st August 2020

A Kudumbashree weekly market in the district

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the pandemic, nearly 68,388 farming groups (joint liability groups) of Kudumbashree across the state had been facing difficulties in marketing their agriculture and value-added products. Aiming to resolve this, Kudumbashree will be setting up 100 vegetable kiosks in urban areas across the state. The estimated cost of the project of setting up the vegetable kiosks is Rs 3 crore and a detailed project report has already been prepared.

“Weekly markets or ‘naattuchanthas’ by Kudumbashree spread over 460 panchayats have been helping in marketing the products of Kudumbashree farming groups and are also in huge demand among customers. “Due to the recurrent floods and the pandemic, our farming groups suffered a huge loss. However, we noticed that the agricultural products were still in demand in urban areas. So, we considered marketing the products accordingly, “ said Harikishore S, executive director, Kudumbashree.

The project is being implemented by Kudumbashree with the support of the State Planning Board under the Livelihood Development package. As part of implementing the project, 69 spots have already been identified through various Urban local-self government institutions and urban city development strategies (CDS) for setting up the vegetable kiosks.  Each district will have over seven vegetable kiosks. For setting up each kiosk, `2.5 lakh will be given as a grant.

The respective urban CDS will be in charge of the sales and maintenance of these kiosks. A management committee including the representatives of CDS and district mission will control the activities of the kiosks. A community resource person will be in charge of a kiosk -- a fixed amount as honorarium will be given based on their performance. Additional financial assistance will be provided to the management committee through CDS for easing the functioning of the kiosks.

“Through the vegetable kiosks, farmers will directly be able to sell their produce to the customers directly. Those producing vegetables at their homes will also be able to sell them through these kiosks, thereby encouraging agricultural activities among the public,” said Harikishore. The project is in the final stages and the vegetable kiosks will be set up in September.

