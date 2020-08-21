Mayor writes to PM against Trivandrum airport privatisation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mayor K Sreekumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday registering his protest against the decision to hand over the operation and management of Trivandrum International Airport to Adani Group. The mayor in his letter urged the Centre to hand over the charge to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with the state government as a majority stake holder.

“We’ve raised strong objection against the decision to entrust a private party with the management of the airport,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

The letter emphasises the major role played by the state in establishing the airport by handing over the land free of cost. It also highlights the government’s successful handling of the PPP model airports in Kochi and Kannur while pointing out that Adani group doesn’t have any proven experience in the field.