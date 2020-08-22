Docuscape festival kicks off today with documentaries

By Express News Service

The first-ever online film festival, Docuscape, organised by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy was inaugurated by Cultural Minister A K Balan on Friday. The inaugural event saw the screening of Turkish documentary ‘Amina’ by Kivilcim Akay. The virtual festival which will conclude on August 28 will host acclaimed films and documentaries from across the globe. The daily lineup will run for 24 hours starting at 4pm on Friday. Here is the schedule for today.

Surabhi Sharma in conversation with Kivilcim Akay

Indian non-fiction

SOZ-A Ballad of Maladies by Tushar Madhav (Hindi, English, Kashmiri)

Mind Matter of a Tea Vendor / Chayakadakkarante Mann Ki Baath by Sanu Kummil (Malayalam)Jamnapaar by Abhinava Bhattacharyya (Hindi)

Chai Darbari by Prateek Shekar (Hindi)