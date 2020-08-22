First dental lab in govt sector to be launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first dental laboratory in the government sector will be inaugurated at Pulayanarkotta by health minister K K Shailaja on August 25. The lab which comes under the Department of Conservative Dentistry will eliminate dependency on private institutions for making artificial teeth.

It will also pave the way for research in the field of dentistry. Once commissioned, students will no longer have to rely on private labs for lab work including dental bridge, dental crown, inlay and outlay procedures. The lab has been set up by renovating a building adjacent to the Chest Diseases Hospital and will come under the Government Dental College Thiruvananthapuram.