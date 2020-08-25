4 trains, including Netravati special express, cancelled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has diverted six trains and cancelled four on the Konkan route till September first week since it will take more time to undo the destruction caused by the landslide and the subsequent damage to the Pernem tunnel in North Goa. The wall inside the Pernem tunnel between Pernem and Madure stations had collapsed in the landslide on August 7. The diversions are in Londa Jn - Panvel section.

Cancelled trains