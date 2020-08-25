STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 trains, including Netravati special express, cancelled

The diversions are in Londa Jn - Panvel section. 

Published: 25th August 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has diverted six trains and cancelled four on the Konkan route till September first week since it will take more time to undo the destruction caused by the landslide and the subsequent damage to the Pernem tunnel in North Goa. The wall inside the Pernem tunnel between Pernem and Madure stations had collapsed in the landslide on August 7. The diversions are in Londa Jn - Panvel section. 

Cancelled trains

  • Train No.06346 Thiruvananthapuram  Central- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily (Netravati) special train leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central will remain cancelled till September 10.
  • Train No.06345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus -Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special train leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will remain cancelled till September 10.
  • Train No.02432 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani superfast triweekly special scheduled to leave New Delhi on August 23, 25, 16, 30 and September 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9.
  • Train No.02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central - New Delhi Rajdhani superfast triweekly special train scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on August 25, 27, 28 and September 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11.
  • The trains diverted
  • Train No.02617 Ernakulam Jn - Hazrat Nizamuddin daily superfast special train leaving Ernakulam Jn will be diverted via Madgaon-Londa Jn.-Miraj Jn.-Pune-Panvel-Kalyan Jn
  • Train No.02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn daily superfast special train leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin willbe diverted via Panvel -Pune - Miraj Jn-Londa Jn - Madgaon
  • Train No.02432 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani superfast special train leaving New Delhi will be diverted via Panvel- Pune- Miraj Jn- Londa Jn-Madgaon
  • Train No.02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central - New Delhi Rajdhani superfast special train leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central
  • Train No.02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Ernakulam Jn  Duronto weekly special train leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin will be diverted via Oune- Guntakal- Jolarpettai on August 22, 29 and September 5
  • For passenger enquiry call: 022-27587939, 10722
