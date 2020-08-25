STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Limit Onam festivities to houses: Collector

District Collector Navjot Khosa on Monday urged people to limit Onam celebrations to their residences.

Published: 25th August 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

In the past, Onam was a market-driven festival and this year, the Onam festival will be more realistic and simple.

(Express Illustrations | Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa on Monday urged people to limit Onam celebrations to their residences. The directives on Onam celebrations include avoiding any sort of festivities in offices, auditoriums and halls. Visiting houses of relatives and friends is also expected to be limited in the wake of the rising number of Covid cases in the district. 

A maximum of four people can travel in a car while three can be accommodated in an autorickshaw. All shops should display the number of people who are allowed inside at any given time. The shop owners must register with the Covid Jagratha portal and provide information regarding all customers. They are also urged to use a token system in shops and to avoid air-conditioned rooms.

Spots must be marked in shops to ensure that social distancing is followed. Lifts and balconies should be kept crowd-free.  “All staff in shops and establishments should wear masks and face shields. The trial room facility in textiles and trial before purchasing ornaments are prohibited strictly. Notices should be displayed in all establishments. More counters should be set up for billing. The public should cooperate with the implementing officers,” said the collector., issuing a set of instructions to be followed during Onam.

