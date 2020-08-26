STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid spread continues as Capital records 391 fresh cases, 2 deaths

Cases on the rise within corporation limits;  10 healthcare workers among new patients

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief respite on Monday, the number of fresh Covid cases went close to the 400-mark in the district on Tuesday. And in keeping with the trend of late, 378 of the 391 new cases resulted from local contact. Two deaths were also reported on the day.The deceased are Krishnakumar (58), a Kulasekharam native who died on August 23, and Krishnan Thampi (80), a Neyyattinkara native who died on August 17. The number of cases reported from within the corporation limits is going up too. New cases were reported in regions including Karamana (17) and Thrikkannapuram (12). Medical College, Manacaud and Kaithamukku areas also reported fresh cases.

On the outskirts of the city, Malayam reported eight cases while Poovachal in the rural region registered 10. A total of 10 healthcare workers are among those who contracted the virus on the day. As many as 303 recoveries were reported on Tuesday while and 313 patients were discharged on Tuesday while 1,800 were newly put under observation in the district. A total of  19,747 people are under home quarantine while 3,977 persons are under hospital isolation, with 427 persons with symptoms admitted newly to hospital. While 691 samples were sent for testing, 425 results were received on the day.Twenty-nine 29 persons called to the mental health helpline. 

Containment zones
Meanwhile, the district administration declared Valiyayela in Kizhuvillam panchayat and Koduman junction in Attingal municipality as containment zones.

