2,160 candidates clear KAS preliminary exam in open merit

The results were published in the official site of the PSC keralapsc.gov.in.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 2,160 candidates cleared the Stream- I (open merit list- direct appointment) category of the preliminary examination of Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) while 1,048 cleared the Stream-II (direct recruitment from government officials) category after the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) released the results on Wednesday.The examination is being conducted for selection to the post of Deputy Collector (SR for SC/ST) in the Land Revenue Department of state government.

The results were published in the official site of the PSC keralapsc.gov.in. The written examination was held on February 22 this year. However, the result for the Stream-III (direct recruitment from among candidates holding gazetted post) has been withheld due to a case filed by higher secondary school teachers in the court, PSC spokesperson has said.

The main examination, to be held on November 20 and 21, will be in descriptive format in three papers modelled on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations. Those who clear the main examination will be eligible to attend the interview session, which is the final round.

The commission had received 5,76,243 applications in all the three categories, out of which around 3.84 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary test which was in objective type format. However, many applicants could not appear for KAS exam because the date clashed with IBPS bank clerical examination. The examination was conducted at 1,535 centres in the state with Thiruvananthapuram district having the highest number of 261, while Wayanad, the least, with 30 centres.

