KTDC’s famed payasam mela shifts to online

For the first time, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has shifted this year’s ‘Payasam Mela’ to online in the wake of the pandemic.

The KTDCs Payasam Mela is getting better response online. A customer buying payasam from the mela venue at Chaithram on Wednesday, Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has shifted this year’s ‘Payasam Mela’ to online in the wake of the pandemic. The 33rd edition of the payasam mela kicked off at Chaithram and Muscat Hotels of KTDC in the state capital last Saturday. KTDC has tied up with online delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato for delivering sumptuous varieties of payasam online. As per officials, after the initial hiccup, the sale has picked up in the last two days.

“The sale was initially dull but has picked up in the last two days. However, production is less by 30 per cent in comparison to the previous year because of the pandemic. This is our first time with online delivery -- it will help prevent crowding at the mela” said Ajith Kumar P, manager, Chaithram.

“Last year, we had a profit of Rs 12 lakh which was less compared to the previous years. We’re expecting the same this year and have started the mela 10 days ahead of Onam to increase sales,” said Ajith. He said that payasam rates were kept minimal to woo the public. Payasams packed in food-grade containers cost around Rs 299 for one litre and Rs 160 for half a litre. In addition to this, the mela is also offering a combo pack at Rs 399.

However, there are no new additions to the payasam menu. Pal payasam, navarasa payasam, adapradhaman, palada pradhaman, parippu pradhaman, kadala payasam, chena payasam, wheat payasam, parippu payasam, pazham payasam, pineapple payasam, carrot payasam and mambazha payasam are some of the varieties being sold at the mela counters. The counter is opens from 9am to 9pm and the payasam mela will conclude at 1pm on August 31.

