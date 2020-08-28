STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

352 fresh Covid cases in Capital district, 623 recover

Alongside, the rate of infection in coastal zones remains unabated as cases were reported from Vizhinjam, Chowara, Poovar, Poonthura and other areas.

Published: 28th August 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Thursday reported 352 new cases. Of these, 331 are local transmission cases. With this, the district’s tally of active cases stands at 5,502 . Also on the day, 623 people tested negative.  Areas within the corporation limits continue to remain a major source of worry as three wards — Karamana (15), Chembazhanthy (13) and Muttathara (12) —recorded the maximum number of cases.  

Alongside, the rate of infection in coastal zones remains unabated as cases were reported from Vizhinjam, Chowara, Poovar, Poonthura and other areas. Of the total cases reported, the source of infection of 64 people remains unknown. The district also recorded four deaths —Sivarajan,67, of Malayam, Maheswaran Asari,76, of Venpakal, Vimalamma, 83, of Venganoor and Xavier, 50, of Valiyathura. All of them died on August 24. The district now has 20, 226 people under house surveillance, 644 under institutional quarantine and 3,857 hospital admission cases. On Thursday, 1,144 were brought under surveillance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp