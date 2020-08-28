352 fresh Covid cases in Capital district, 623 recover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Thursday reported 352 new cases. Of these, 331 are local transmission cases. With this, the district’s tally of active cases stands at 5,502 . Also on the day, 623 people tested negative. Areas within the corporation limits continue to remain a major source of worry as three wards — Karamana (15), Chembazhanthy (13) and Muttathara (12) —recorded the maximum number of cases.

Alongside, the rate of infection in coastal zones remains unabated as cases were reported from Vizhinjam, Chowara, Poovar, Poonthura and other areas. Of the total cases reported, the source of infection of 64 people remains unknown. The district also recorded four deaths —Sivarajan,67, of Malayam, Maheswaran Asari,76, of Venpakal, Vimalamma, 83, of Venganoor and Xavier, 50, of Valiyathura. All of them died on August 24. The district now has 20, 226 people under house surveillance, 644 under institutional quarantine and 3,857 hospital admission cases. On Thursday, 1,144 were brought under surveillance.