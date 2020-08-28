STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

First marine ambulance in Kerala to be launched on Friday

Ending the long wait of coastal community, ‘Pratheeksha’, the first marine ambulance will be commissioned on Thursday.  

Published: 28th August 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending the long wait of coastal community, ‘Pratheeksha’, the first marine ambulance will be commissioned on Thursday.  The marine ambulance built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will be deployed at Vizhinjam, here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function.The ambulance built at a cost of `6.08 crore would help in saving the lives of fishermen during accidents at sea. According to the fisheries department, around 30 fishermen lose life due to various accidents in sea annually.

Fitted with medical equipment the ambulance can provide critical care to five persons at a time and bed for 10 others. It contains paramedical staff, trained sea rescue squad, portable mortuary and medicines. The vessel is of 23 metres in length, 5.5 metres in width and 3 metres in dept. It uses two 700 HP Scania engines and can achieve a maximum speed of 14 nautical miles per hour. The boat was designed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology as per the specifications of Indian Registry of Shipping.

Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation provided the crew and safety squad consists of trained fishermen. The marine ambulance project involves the construction of three vessels. The float-out ceremony of two other boats - ‘Prathyasha’ and ‘Karunya’ will be held on Thursday. The boats will be commissioned without delay, said fisheries minister, J Mercykutty Amma.The marine ambulance project received an impetus after several lives were lost to cyclone Ockhi in 2017. Apart from government funding, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited contributed H 6 crore and CSL H 2.8 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Marine ambulance Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp