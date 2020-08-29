STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid spread shows no signs of easing in Capital

532 more test positive, 544 recover; 22 health workers also contract the disease

Published: 29th August 2020 05:16 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid cases not showing any signs of dropping, the district on Friday saw 532 more testing positive for the infection, of which 412 contracted the disease through local contact. Among the new cases, 22 are healthcare workers, which was also the highest recorded in the state on the day. The sources of infection of 85 patients are unknown. However, there was a small cause for respite in the district with 544 people recovering from the infection.

Meanwhile, four more deaths were reported. The deceased are Mohammed Fathima, 70, of Balaramapuram, Madaswamy Chettiyar, 80, of Karumom, who died on August 25, Rajamma, 85, of Venpalavattom, who died on August 23, and Krishnankutty, 69, of Balaramapuram, who died on August 22. 

As many as 3,992 people are under surveillance in various hospitals in the district, with 1,200 more being added to the list. A total of 19,792 people are under home quarantine, while 637 are in institutional quarantine across 72 centres.Around 28 people who needed psychological support called the mental health helpline, while 3,164 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support. As many as 207 calls were made to the Collectorate control room.

T’Puram case diary
Total number of people under surveillance: 24,421
People under home quarantine: 19,792
People under hospital isolation: 3,992
People in Covid care centres: 637

