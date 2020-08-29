Onam kits distributed in Kottor by Forest dept

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Forest Wildlife Department, Kottoor section distributed vegetables and payasam kits to various tribal settlements under the section. The Onam kits sponsored by the NSS unit of Christian College, Kattakada were handed over to K C Sinukumar, section forest officer. About 140 kits were distributed to the tribal people by N V Satheeshan, deputy warden. ‘Onakkodi’ was given to the elderly residents of Mallan kani of Mankode settlement and Bhagavathi of Kaithode settlement.