Onam kits distributed in Kottor by Forest dept

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Forest Wildlife Department, Kottoor section distributed vegetables and payasam kits to various tribal settlements under the section. The Onam kits sponsored by the NSS unit of Christian College, Kattakada were handed over to K C Sinukumar, section forest officer. About 140 kits were distributed to the tribal people by N V Satheeshan, deputy warden. ‘Onakkodi’ was given to the elderly residents of Mallan kani of Mankode settlement and Bhagavathi of Kaithode settlement.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
France says 'exponential' rise in coronavirus cases
Lakshya, an award-winning force behind champs
Child drowns in water-logged area in UP's Ghaziabad
Religious places in Maharashtra should be reopened: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis
56 per cent of Tamil migrants in Ernakulam have no access to toilets at home
Athletics coach Purshottam Rai dies at 79, a day before receiving Dronacharya award