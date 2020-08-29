Online film festival Docuscape concludes

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Docuscape, the online film and documentary festival organised by Kerala State Chalacithra Academy concluded on Friday. The eight-day long festival showcased 29 movies which included 14 documentaries, five short films, four campus movies and six animation movies. As many as 13,178 film enthusiasts took part and watched movies from across the globe screened online as part of the festival. 

Docuscape showcased many award-winning documentaries and short films which were in the line-up of the previous edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) 
People from India, America, China, Russia, Britain, Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Nepal, Vietnam, Sweden, France, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Israel and Hong Kong registered and took part in the festival online.

As per the analytics report, the majority of the registered members watched the content on mobile phones. ‘Amina’ by Turkish filmmaker Kivilcim Akay was the opening movie of the festival which kicked off on August 21. As part of the festival, the Academy organised virtual conversations sessions with 
filmmakers. The festival concluded with Yashaswini Raghunandan’s documentary ‘That Cloud Never Left’.

